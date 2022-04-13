news, court-and-crime,

UPDATE: A woman found hiding at Nail Can Hill following a police pursuit has broken down in tears after being refused bail. Chloe Durso, 19, entered guilty pleas to a pursuit, drug driving and ice possession in Albury Local Court on Wednesday. It followed an incident on Ryan Road in Glenroy on Tuesday morning in which she sped off from police, drove on the wrong side of the road and dumped a stolen Honda Jazz. The vehicle was found near Nail Can Hill. Durso was taken into custody with assistance from the police dog squad. Lawyer Graham Lamond told magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Wednesday that his client had an obvious drug habit which she needed to address. The court heard the 19-year-old wanted to be bailed to live at a home in Klose Street in Lavington. But Sergeant Andrew Coombs said Durso had gone to "great lengths" to avoid police, with bail opposed. He said Durso was already on conditional release orders for other offences, including drug matters. Durso, who appeared before the court in prison greens from the Albury court dock, held her head in her hands and started crying when told she wouldn't be released. "It is a serious example of a police pursuit," magistrate McLaughlin said. The magistrate said she had a long history of non-compliance with orders and a jail term was likely over Tuesday's offending. She was concerned she wouldn't comply with bail, were it to be granted. Durso will return to court on April 27. The vehicle used in the offence had been stolen from the Docklands in Melbourne. The incident occurred a day after a pursuit on the same road, which also involved the use of the dog squad. EARLIER: The police dog unit helped track an allegedly stolen car dumped in Albury's Nail Can Hill after a pursuit on Tuesday. NSW Police said a 19-year-old woman was charged with eight offences and refused bail to appear in Albury Local Court on Wednesday. Albury Traffic and Highway Patrol officers saw an allegedly stolen black Honda Jazz travelling south along Burrows Road, Glenroy, about 9.10am Tuesday. "Police attempted to pull the Honda over, but the driver allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated," police said in a statement. "The Honda travelled through the Albury township, before the vehicle was driven into the incorrect side of the road. "The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons." IN OTHER NEWS: Police said the dog unit was called in and tracked the vehicle to Nail Can Hill, where it was found dumped. "A search of the area located a 19-year-old woman hiding in nearby bushes," police said. "She was arrested and subjected to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive result. "During a search of the vehicle, police seized two clear bags containing methylamphetamine. "The teen was taken to Albury Police Station, where she allegedly returned a secondary oral fluid test, positive to methylamphetamine. "The results will undergo further analysis." The woman was charged with possess prohibited drug, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, not keep left of median strip - motor vehicle (x2), not keep left of dividing line, not drive left of traffic island in roundabout (x2) and drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood etc. Checks revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from Docklands, Victoria. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

