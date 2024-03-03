Behaviour of missing man last seen in Culcairn 'out of character': Police

A man unable to be located for nearly five days has prompted a police appeal for public help.
Matthew Hodges, 36, was last seen at a home on Balfour Street, Culcairn, on Wednesday, February 28.
Murray River Police District officers were notified on Sunday, March 3, and began inquiries to find him.
"Concerns are held for Matthew's welfare as this behaviour is out of character," police said in a statement.
"Matthew is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, of a thin build, with brown hair and eyes.
"He was last seen driving a silver 2015 Volkswagen Amarok utility with the NSW registration CV64FV."
Police released a picture of the missing man to aid the search.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts can contact Albury police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
In other news, police have been contacted about makeshift tyre spikes being left on a North Albury street, damaging at least one car's tyres.
