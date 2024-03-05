Stirring tribute to late Wodonga musical luminary will strike up the band

A hymn melded with an AFL club song to honour a late Border musician will raise up Wodonga Brass when it hits the road over Easter.
Wodonga Brass commissioned the song as a heartfelt tribute to musical luminary Jim Costelloe, who died on April 30, 2023, aged 87.
The dedication hymn, arranged by Melbourne composer Jared McCunnie, captures the essence of Mr Costelloe's legacy, weaving together a well-known melody with a playful nod to Mr Costello's beloved AFL team, St Kilda Football Club.
A Wodonga Brass life member, Mr Costelloe joined the Wodonga Citizens Band at 12 and was Wodonga Brass secretary for 37 years. He was a regular in Carols by Candlelight performances for decades.
Wodonga Brass musical director Fenella O'Sullivan said the song was a fitting tribute to a band legend.
She said Mr Costelloe's service to the band as a player and secretary was unparalleled.
"His contribution was phenomenal," she said.
"The Wodonga Brass commission dedicated to Jim Costelloe will be our legacy to his memory and other bands can purchase the rights to play the song too."
Ms O'Sullivan said Wodonga Brass members would travel to Adelaide this Easter to contest the 2024 National Band Championships.
It would be the band's first national championships since 1990 when Mr Costelloe joined them.
The song was inspired by a list of favourite hymns chosen by Mr Costelloe's family.
"We had this song commissioned in mind for the nationals so we could have Jim on stage with us!" Ms O'Sullivan said.
"He was there in 1990 and now he'll be with us this year.
"Mr Costelloe's daughter returned to the band not long before Jim passed and she'll be joining us at nationals."
Incredibly, 30 of the 33-member band committed to the four-day Easter competition, which included two stage performances and a street parade.
Wodonga Brass would present a special premiere performance of the dedication hymn at Jim Costelloe Park, Croyland Street, Wodonga on Thursday, March 7, at 6.15pm.
Wodonga Brass president Daniel Braines said the premiere performance would be a poignant and memorable moment, celebrating Mr Costelloe's leadership and stewardship.
"As an organisation deeply rooted in our community, it is our privilege to honour Jim Costelloe for his exceptional dedication and selfless service," he said.
"Jim joined the band in 1948, served as secretary for 37 years and was active member in all of the band's performances, including Wodonga Carols by Candlelight."
Mr Costelloe's influence extended far beyond the realm of music, encompassing a spectrum of community initiatives and charitable endeavours.
His steadfast dedication to fostering camaraderie, excellence and inclusivity had left an enduring imprint on the fabric of Wodonga Brass and the Albury-Wodonga community.
The premiere performance comes ahead of the Wodonga Brass National Championship fundraising concert on Saturday, March 16, at Wodonga Senior Secondary College.
The band would perform the hymn alongside their other competition pieces.
Founded before 1875, Wodonga Brass boasts a diverse repertoire that spans a range of genres, including traditional brass band classics, contemporary compositions and popular arrangements.
