The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Stirring tribute to late Wodonga musical luminary will strike up the band

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 6 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Brass members Fenella OSullivan, Nathan OSullivan, Ross Draper, Michael OSullivan (front), Daniel Braines, Greg Morris, Athalie OSullivan, Jeremy Kerr, Billy Stewart, 15, Kathryn Scanlon and Samuel Serbinek, 13, will honour late band legend Jim Costelloe. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Brass members Fenella OSullivan, Nathan OSullivan, Ross Draper, Michael OSullivan (front), Daniel Braines, Greg Morris, Athalie OSullivan, Jeremy Kerr, Billy Stewart, 15, Kathryn Scanlon and Samuel Serbinek, 13, will honour late band legend Jim Costelloe. Picture by Mark Jesser

A hymn melded with an AFL club song to honour a late Border musician will raise up Wodonga Brass when it hits the road over Easter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.