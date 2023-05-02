A WODONGA musical luminary who inspired people in the arts and across all walks of life marched to his own brilliant beat.
James Albert "Jim" Costelloe was a great musician, gifted storyteller and a Wodonga Brass legend.
He passed away peacefully on Sunday, aged 87.
A Wodonga Brass life member, Mr Costelloe joined the Wodonga Citizens Band at the tender age of 12 in early 1948.
He was Wodonga Brass secretary for 37 years and was a regular in Carols by Candlelight performances for decades.
His wife Edna is also a Wodonga Brass life member.
Wodonga Brass secretary Greg Morris said Mr Costelloe was the heart and soul of the band and he was still attending weekly rehearsals until three weeks ago.
"He was a dedicated musician and he rarely missed a rehearsal," he said.
"When he retired from the railways and took up croquet, he occasionally missed band because of a competition but not otherwise.
"The band, the railways and St Kilda Football Club were his great passions!"
Wodonga Brass long-time band member and cornet player Ross Draper said Mr Costelloe played the tenor horn when he first joined the band and later the trombone and tuba.
"(In 1948) If you could play the C scale you were allowed to join the band!" he said.
"Later Jim's three daughters joined the band and they became even better musicians than him; Jim was very proud of his girls!"
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Draper said Mr Costelloe was an excellent storyteller with amazing recall.
"If you ever forgot anything you could rely on Jim to remember the dates and times," Mr Draper said.
"He was a hard worker and his knowledge of the band was excellent."
He gave many talks on the history of the band to Wodonga Historical Society over the years.
Mr Costelloe gained scores of awards for his banding service in Wodonga Citizens Band/Wodonga Brass such as the Bill Youngson Memorial Trophy (1992).
Among his Victorian Bands' League awards, he got the Long Service Award - 30 Years, VBL Badge of Merit and Long Service Award - 50 Years.
Mr Costelloe was named Rural City of Wodonga Citizen of the Year for 1989.
He is survived by his wife Edna, daughters Jackie, Karen and Deanne and grandchildren Joshua, Felicity, Jessica and Maddison.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.