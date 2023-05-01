Albury CBD businessmen and residents have questioned the city's "green" credentials after years of enduring morning noise and dust storms whipped up by petrol-powered leaf blowers.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority yesterday confirmed it had received a complaint and would investigate.
Circa 1928 Art Hotel co-owner Kevin Yaxley said he estimated the noise from the fuel-powered blowers would exceed 100 decibels.
"I have nothing against the council doing a great job to clean our streets, it has to be done, I just question whether noisy fuel-powered blowers in the early hours of the morning are the right way to go about it," Mr Yaxley said.
The co-owner of the heritage listed building said he had contacted the council several times and provided video footage of his facade being blasted with dust well before 6am which had led to complaints from guests.
But with little response from the council, he has lodged a complaint with the EPA which confirmed to The Border Mail it had officers investigating whether the blowers were being used within designated hours set for the use of leaf blowers and other machines.
"The number one complaint we get from guests is about the noise in the morning, and people wonder why they have to blow the streets at that time of the day," Mr Yaxley said.
"You accept a truck or something like that, but the worker who goes there with his blower, it's not being used as it should. Every morning we see the leaves and rubbish they have blown in, and we just have to sweep it back out again.
"I've said to the gentleman in charge of this program that what he needs to do is blow away from the buildings and downwards. We have video recordings of it from our CCTV camera showing that what is caused is just a great big tornado of dust and dirt and feathers."
All Music owner Ian Wittingslow, who lives above his Dean Street business, said it was ironic people were being encouraged to live in what was described as a "green friendly, liveable CBD".
"You can't have your windows open ... they blow it all out there and then they wait for the big truck to come along and in scoop it all up.
"A battery powered machine would certainly reduce the noise. The idea is to bring people into the CBD and create a better environment where it is a work, live play area."
Albury council deputy CEO Brad Ferris said the council prides itself on "maintaining a clean and liveable city, commencing street cleaning activities early in the day to minimise the impact on residents and businesses, and any potential conflict between vehicles and pedestrians".
"A number of battery powered items are included in council's fleet including blowers, mowers, chainsaws, and whipper snippers, and whenever a piece of equipment is due for replacement, sustainable options are investigated which takes inconsideration the equipment's ability to complete the maintenance task.
"We are happy to work closely with businesses and residents to manage any specific concerns they have in relation to our street cleaning operations."
Councillor David Thurley said: "As council equipment reaches the end of its useful life they will be replaced by more environmentally friendly items such as battery powered equipment. Blowers are the most efficient way of cleaning large areas quickly."
