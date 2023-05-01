The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury residents riled at leaf blowers disrupting peace, polluting air

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated May 2 2023 - 6:16am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury CBD businessmen and residents have questioned the city's "green" credentials after years of enduring morning noise and dust storms whipped up by petrol-powered leaf blowers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.