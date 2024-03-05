O and M club signed a 200cm player last week, it's nabbed one even bigger

The big signings - literally - keep coming for Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League with another player around 200cm.
Nathan Dunstan, the brother of last week's recruit Sam, who's 200cm and 97kg, is even bigger.
The club's latest signing has spent the past two years at Redan in the Ballarat Football League.
"He's been in the Team of the Year and is a very mobile ruckman, he works hard and plays that intercept role really well," coach Steve Owen praised.
"His ruck work is very good, but we also want to see what he can do around the ground, plus he can also push forward and kick goals."
The late addition of the Dunstan siblings immediately hands the Roos a physical presence, with Sam and fellow forward recruit Darcy Hope adding size and power in attack.
Meanwhile, the club has also added Christian Masson-Moyle from St Kevins in the Victorian Amateur Football Association.
Masson-Moyle has recently moved to the area.
"He's super aerobic, like that third tall forward, he's top three in our running, we'll look to play him as a high half-forward and he will come through the wings as well," Owen stated.
"He's also got a fantastic footy brain, he's that link player between the back and forward half, he had a hitout on the weekend (against Myrtleford) and was superb working with our forwards and mids."
And the Roos have also added former player James Svarc, who has previously spent time working in the WA mines.
The late spree of signings, particularly the Dunstan brothers, means the club will defy a traditional trend of the league.
Generally, the nucleus of a senior team doesn't change much after Christmas and while it's not uncommon for signings in the New Year, it's not often the dynamic will alter to the extent it will at the Roos with a star goalkicking power forward and an even bigger ruckman.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.