WEATHER WATCH: With the season now finished, time to take its temperature

The coastal town of Yamba last year had its driest year, with 724 millimetres, since 679 in 1915, which did follow a wet year in 1914. Other very dry years which also followed a wet year in Yamba were in 1880, 1885 and 1968. The first two months of 2024 at Yamba were notably warmer than usual. The mean minimum temperatures for January and February, 23 and 22.8 degrees respectively, were the warmest since 1879 and equal warmest with 1898, 1980, 1991 and 1998. March and April tended to be hotter and drier apart from rain late April while the winter and September were milder and wetter than usual. October and November were also rather hot after these episodes.