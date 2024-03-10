Festival-goers indulge in Rutherglen with wines, food and entertainment

More than 2000 food and wine lovers flocked to Tastes of Rutherglen at the weekend.
Winemakers of Rutherglen event coordinator Kirsty Crockett said many visitors made the journey from Melbourne for the Labour Day holiday weekend.
"It's very positive," she said.
"We've changed our concept to be more of a hands-on approach, and everyone has had a good time.
"They're all leaving happy."
Ms Crockett said from an organiser's perspective, "we're really happy too".
"Other than the heat, it's been cruisey," she said.
Ms Crockett said planning for the event had been "in full swing" for some time.
"We've brought in a new crowd this year; there are lots of first-timers, and it's been great to be able to attract a new audience," she said.
More than 200 wines to taste, masterclasses and behind-the-scenes experiences were some of the attractions on offer.
