Wodonga's new co-coach racks up the touches in practice match win

Wodonga's new coach Jack O'Sullivan showed why he's a two-time Morrison medallist in the Goulburn Valley with an electric performance against Wagga Tigers in an Ovens and Murray Football League practice match on Saturday.
O'Sullivan led an impressive midfield in the thumping home win over the Riverina Football League outfit.
"It was a five-period match and the senior side played just over half of that, with good contributions from Jack O'Sullivan, Josh Mathey, Charlie Morrison and Tom Miller, among others," Bulldogs' football manager Darren Mathey said.
Noah Spiteri and Jett Cassidy kicked three goals apiece, while Josh and Jack Mathey both kicked two.
The Bulldogs didn't suffer any injuries.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta Rovers impressed against Albury at Wodonga Senior Secondary College.
Former Carlton player Lochie O'Brien played his first game for Rovers, with Jace McQuade, Alex Marklew and Tom Boyd in fine form.
Tom O'Brien joined Morris medallist Elliott Powell and Isaac Muller in Albury's best.
Interestingly, Tigers' co-coach Shaun Daly played.
He retired after the 2022 season, but Albury says he's not playing this year.
Neither team suffered any injuries.
And it was the same story in Yarrawonga's hitout against Murray League outfit Cobram.
Rennie recruit Ben Coghill has impressed over summer and he had a superb game, while fellow newcomer Perry Lewis-Smith also played well, along with Fraser Bennett.
Did Simpson medallist Michael Gibbons and fellow premiership player Kyal Tyson also impressed.
North Albury had a tight tussle against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Former Riverina player Jack Reynolds, who played in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume's grand final for Osborne later in the day, joined Cooper Summers and Jack Penny in the Hoppers' best.
And two profile Wangaratta recruits featured against Seymour.
"Pat Naish and Alex Federico played their first games and were really influential around the ball," Pies' coach Ben Reid said.
Many of the O and M clubs will complete their practice games next weekend.
Albury's home match against Echuca will be the most intriguing because, while a practice game can never replicate a competition match, it still pits the Goulburn Valley premiers against the O and M's grand finalists.
The season proper starts on Good Friday, March 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.