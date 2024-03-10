The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wodonga's new co-coach racks up the touches in practice match win

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 10 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Mat Walker takes a strong mark against Wangaratta Rovers in their practice match on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury's Mat Walker takes a strong mark against Wangaratta Rovers in their practice match on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga co-coach Jack O'Sullivan impressed in the club's big win over Wagga Tigers on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga co-coach Jack O'Sullivan impressed in the club's big win over Wagga Tigers on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga's new coach Jack O'Sullivan showed why he's a two-time Morrison medallist in the Goulburn Valley with an electric performance against Wagga Tigers in an Ovens and Murray Football League practice match on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.