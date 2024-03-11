Hospital 'fail': Albury mayor calls out states, feds on redevelopment

Albury mayor Kylie King says scaling back proposed works to fit within the $558 million budget for the Albury hospital redevelopment will "fail to deliver the outcomes required for our community".
At Monday's Albury Council meeting, Cr King delivered her statement about the hospital plan during a mayoral minute.
A motion that the council calls on the NSW, Victorian and Australian governments to work together to "expedite the realisation of the Albury-Wodonga regional hospital master plan to ensure the hospital meets the needs of the service" was carried.
"The Albury Wodonga Health Service is the only cross border health service in the country," Cr King said. "The service must be enabled to meet the future needs of our nationally significant regional city and surrounding regional communities.
"Albury-Wodonga needs a single site hospital to meet the needs of its growing community now and into the future.
"The master plan demonstrates that a single site hospital can be accommodated on the Albury site to build upon the recent and historic investment made in our regional health infrastructure.
"However, it would appear from the master plan that significant further investment will be required to make this a reality."
Cr King said the stages announced in the master plan were to provide a clinical sevices building including an intensive care unit, maternity services and paediatric services.
She said the council had advocated for the progression of the project but said Albury Wodonga Health had concerns as to whether it would deliver on the commitment. I
"It appears that scaling back proposed works to fit within the $558M budget (estimated in 2022) will not deliver the outcomes required by Albury Wodonga Health for our community and health care providers," she said.
