The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victorian government's odd reply on 83-page master plan it fostered

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DESPITE having 'Albury Wodonga Health Master Plan' on its front cover and 83 pages of content, Albury Wodonga Health's 2021 master plan is not a master plan, according to the Victorian government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.