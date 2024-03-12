'Large amount' of evidence slows prosecution of pair over suburban shooting

A delay has hit the prosecution of two people in connection with a shooting in Thurgoona due to the large volume of material required for the brief of evidence.
Ali Kanjo suffered wounds to his hand and shoulder at a Maryville Way residence on November 2, resulting in the charging of Shannon Lee Bush.
Bush, 35, remains in jail, bail refused, on shooting with attempt to murder, firearms and armed robbery charges, while Charlene Cranshaw, 25, is on bail over allegations she was an accessory before and after the armed robbery.
Neither appeared before the Albury Local Court callover on Tuesday, March 12, when the matters were mentioned by solicitor Angus Lingham, acting as agent for the pair's Sydney lawyers, Dib and Associates.
"I note that Mr Bush is in custody and is not required on (the court's video) screen, and Ms Cranshaw previously was excused if legally represented today," Mr Lingham said.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Laura Tagliapietra told registrar Wendy Howard that further time was required "for the (charge) certification process to take place".
Ms Tagliapietra said there was "a large brief of evidence" with "a significant volume of multi-media" material.
It has been alleged that Bush was armed with an unregistered silver revolver pistol on the day of the shooting on Thursday, November 2.
It is further claimed he was armed with the loaded weapon on Henschke Avenue, the Hume and Hovell Walking track next to the home, and at the house.
Mr Kanjo, 26, and Jorja Chung were allegedly robbed of a cardboard box containing multiple boxes of IGET vapes, the keys to a Toyota Corolla, $930 in cash, and a garage door remote.
Bush and Cranshaw were arrested at Macksville in northern NSW on November 3.
Police said the alleged attack was targeted.
Cranshaw is bailed to live in the Sydney suburb of Eastlakes.
