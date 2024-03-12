Power struggle: Dairy farmer sparks up as second lithium battery site proposed

A Dederang dairy farmer fears her water supply could be contaminated as plans for a second lithium battery site in the Kiewa Valley emerge.
Teresa Hicks, member of the Mountain Milk Cooperative, said she was "shocked" when she learned of a BESS site being proposed about 100 metres from her fence line.
She said she had not been consulted before the website - Kiewa Valley BESS - "just appeared" on Friday, March 8.
"We've never been sent a registered piece of mail. We've never been approached by the landholders. We've all just heard it secondhand," she said.
"It's a great disservice towards the neighbours and gaining community trust."
Now, Trina Solar has followed suit with an additional 500-megawatt lithium battery system located about 1.7km southwest of the Dederang Terminal Station.
Ms Hicks fears the site, being so close to her property, could release toxic runoff into her water supply.
"This new site is positioned in a creek bed that runs directly into our property," she said.
"Within that creek bed is our spring water well that feeds our family. And when it rains, there is turbidity in that well, which means there's ingress from the water that floats over the surface of the ground.
"That water continues downstream another 800 metres into our dam, which feeds and services all of our livestock."
Ms Hicks said she is worried these "forever chemicals", such as hydrogen fluoride and hydrofluoric acid, could see the same regulations imposed on them as lead.
"I think these people are knowingly poisoning the environment in the name of saving it," she said.
"Hydrofluoric acid and hydrogen fluoride bind to calcium cells like lead does. They're highly toxic and do not break down in the environment.
"There's no regulation on these chemicals, yet down the line there might be. The government might say, this is on par with lead, and this contaminant is all through your soil and your water, getting washed downstream into the Kiewa River."
The proposed BESS, located about 3km north-east of Dederang on the Yackandandah-Dederang Road, has a capacity of up to 500 megawatts and 1000MWh, and will connect into the National Energy Market Grid.
Trina Solar said the 15 hectare site was chosen due to its proximity to the Dederang substation.
"The proposal is a capital investment of approximately $400 million and will create jobs, diversify income and increase revenue to ancillary services such as food, lodging, construction materials and tourism for the local area," a spokesperson said.
"Estimated job numbers are approximately 50 full time equivalent construction jobs at peak construction, and up to 15 contractors annually."
Ms Hicks, a longtime CFA volunteer, said the site is partly located on a bushfire management overlay (BMO) is about 30 metres from bushland.
According to Planning Victoria, a "BMO applies to areas where there is potential for extreme bushfire behaviour, such as a crown fire and extreme ember attack and radiant heat".
"Most of the big battery systems have caught fire and the proposed site for this new project is literally 30 metres from the state forest," Ms Hicks said.
"There's just no way they can stop a bushfire getting into that system, or a fire that is started within that system, spreading into the local bush."
Trina Solar said the proposal would not increase the risk of bushfires in the area.
"Trina Solar will work closely with the relevant fire services agencies to confirm access requirements for the BESS if there is a bushfire that moves into the area, or if a fire starts in the BESS," a spokesperson said.
"Prior to the commencement of construction, comprehensive management plans will be formulated, encompassing fire, risk, and emergency management strategies to effectively manage potential fire incidents throughout construction, operations, and decommissioning phases."
Trina Solar said they are planning community engagement meetings for June-July, 2024.
In the meantime, Friends of the Kiewa and Alpine Valleys, a group in opposition to the BESS proposals, will hold a community meeting at the Dederang Reserve clubhouse on Thursday, March 14.
Alpine Shire councilors, senator Bridget McKenzie and Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy will be in attendance.
