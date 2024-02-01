Seeking answers: Drop-in sessions planned for lithium battery site

A renewable energy company will hold drop-in sessions to hear concerns and field questions about a proposed lithium battery site being built on farmland in Dederang.
However, many residents are opposed to the project, raising concerns about potential fire hazards and toxic contamination of waterways and the environment.
Two sessions will take place at the Dederang reserve clubhouse on Friday, February 2, from 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm.
Another will be held on Saturday, February 3, from 9am to 12pm.
Friends of the Kiewa and Alpine Valleys Inc, a community group that has sprung up in opposition to the project, will also hold drop-in sessions outside the clubhouse at the same times.
"The project is in the development stage and our engagement with the Dederang community and the feedback we receive at these drop-in sessions will inform the planning and indicative design of the project," a Mint Renewables spokesperson said.
"This feedback will also help us understand the best way we can work together and how we can share benefits with the local community."
Several members of the Mint team will attend the drop-in sessions to answer questions related to planning, development, engineering and construction.
"We will use the information and feedback we learn through engagement with the community, additional consultation with other key agencies (such as the CFA and DTP) to update the indicative design, mitigation measures, impact assessments and a planning permit application," the spokesperson said.
"We are currently targeting lodgement of a planning application in the next couple of months (March/April)."
Paul Ingram, Dederang resident and co-head of Friends of the Kiewa and Alpine Valleys Inc with Sharon McEvoy, will attend the sessions to "provide information about what we know".
Mint Renewables was invited to the meeting but didn't attend.
"We want (Mint) to answer all of those questions that we put to them at that first meeting and more," Mr Ingram said.
"But we would like it put to the whole community, not one on one, so that those that can't attend are informed, and they don't say one thing to one person and another thing to another.
"Because this has been the strategy with developments so far in Victoria and across Australia.
"This is how they work."
