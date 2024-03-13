Police are again appealing for information seven years after an elderly cyclist was gunned down and left for dead in Everton.
Kelvin Tennant, then 72, was riding along the Myrtleford-Everton Rail Trail when he was shot multiple times in the head and chest about noon on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
"Seven years ago, Kelvin was simply out enjoying riding his motorised bike along a beautiful rail trail when someone tried to kill him," Detective Sergeant Brad Potts said.
"Despite our extensive enquiries over the years, we've never been able to uncover any possible motive for this.
"Someone out there knows who is responsible for trying to kill an innocent man, and it is time to do the right thing and come forward with that information."
Mr Tennant was found lying unconscious on the bike trail with gunshot wounds to his head and chest by two passing cyclists who then called an ambulance.
He was then airlifted to The Alfred hospital in a life-threatening condition and took months to recover from his injuries.
Seven years on, he is still experiencing issues with his eyesight and hearing due to the shooting.
"This took place in a small, fairly close knit area and we're hopeful that over the years someone may have found out something about this incident and be ready to share it with police," Detective Sergeant Brad Potts said.
"It doesn't matter how small or insignificant you might think this information is, it could be just the missing piece investigators need."
Detectives are again in the area this week, making a number of enquiries and conducting Firearm Prohibition Order compliance searches.
Yet, detectives have still not been able to determine why Mr Tennant was targeted by the offender.
In May 2019, police also announced a $500,000 reward for information in the hope it would encourage someone to come forward with information. This remains on offer.
Investigators believe it is possible an interstate visitor on holidays in North East Victoria that weekend saw something, but doesn't realise that what they know could be important.
"Kelvin loved the area and loved to ride his bike, and I know every investigator who has worked on this matter over the years would love to be able to provide justice to Kelvin and his family," Detective Sergeant Brad Potts said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au.
