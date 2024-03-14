He doesn't get the accolades, but finals' team wouldn't swap him for anyone

Corowa president Paul Lavis believes the club's 'quiet achiever' is top of the pile for bowling in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial.
Nick Grant certainly doesn't grab the spotlight like team-mate Jarryd Hatton, who's one of the association's quickest bowlers and sits second for wickets with 42 at 8.8, or fellow top five bowler Ben Mitchell (37 at 13.3), but he wouldn't have it any other way.
"No, very happy with that being (unheralded) the case, it's good having those guys in the side," Grant offered.
"I just try and support them, I enjoy bowling at the other end from 'Hatts', he lets them go a big quicker and I try to do my job and if he's taking the wickets, I'm happy with that."
Grant's attitude won't surprise anyone in CAW, but the club boss says the 28-year-old is not underrated internally.
"I rate him the best bowler in the comp, I rate him incredibly high," Lavis praised.
"He bowls outswing at pace, that's the name of the game.
"He hits a length, is six-foot three (190cms) and is hard to handle.
"He's played a lot of Riverina cricket too, but he just doesn't seem to get the accolades since he's come to us.
"And he's also on our committee, he organised all our clothing, you wouldn't get a better bloke than Nick."
A Temora product, like Lavington premiership player Dave Tassell, the 28-year-old started playing for Corowa in January, 2020, when he moved to the Border as an agronomist.
He has 22 wickets at 16 this season, including the prized scalp of dynamic North Albury opener and coach Matt Condon for 10 in last week's finals win.
Corowa started outsiders against the Hoppers, but will now be slight favourites at home against East Albury in Saturday's preliminary final.
"There's a great feeling around the club after a couple of tough seasons, the way the guys batted on Saturday was awesome," Grant suggested.
North posted a solid score of 197, but Matt Grantham (on 74 retired, due to severe cramping), Pat Lavis (67) and Matt Wilson (40 not out) cruised to the target from only 37.2 overs.
Corowa is now one win away from its first CAW Provincial grand final after joining the top flight in 2020-2021.
Meanwhile, Lavington will host Belvoir in the other preliminary final.
Belvoir had only two losses after 19 rounds, but has since suffered successive defeats to a vastly improved East Albury.
And Dederang will host Bethanga in CAW's District grand final on Saturday.
