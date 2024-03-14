The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Column

THEN AND NOW: First use of superphosphate a revelation for farmers

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga and District Historical Society
March 14 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wodonga mayor Les Boyes and his family have a connection to the region that dates back to the 19th century. Picture supplied
Former Wodonga mayor Les Boyes and his family have a connection to the region that dates back to the 19th century. Picture supplied

Extracts from a talk by Les Boyes in 2002

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.