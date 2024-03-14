THEN AND NOW: First use of superphosphate a revelation for farmers

That was a revelation at the time. I remember Dad with a bag over his shoulder, spreading the super by hand. The country responded brilliantly. The effect was so good that it was probably overdone because 1cwt. of super was put on each year whether the country needed it or not. It had the effect of building up too much nutriment on the surface, and too much fertility on the top encouraged cape weed, and other weeds and became what is termed super sour, so the country had to be worked up and given a spell off super and trace elements introduced. Trace elements are the thing today instead of super.