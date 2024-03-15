The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
'We haven't had that many ladies sign up in years:' Exciting season ahead

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated March 15 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 6:05pm
Boomers' Yvette Underhill, Bree Kusic and Savannah Abel are gearing up for the start of the AWFA division one women's competition this weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser
Boomers' Yvette Underhill, Bree Kusic and Savannah Abel are gearing up for the start of the AWFA division one women's competition this weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser

There's no denying the impact the Matildas had on the nation during last year's FIFA Women's World Cup as Border residents cheered from afar.

