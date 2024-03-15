'We haven't had that many ladies sign up in years:' Exciting season ahead

There's no denying the impact the Matildas had on the nation during last year's FIFA Women's World Cup as Border residents cheered from afar.
With women's soccer in the spotlight, the Albury Wodonga Football Association is now reaping the rewards.
"I thought it would create some interest, but I didn't know it would pick up regionally as well as it has," Albury Wodonga Football Association administrator Bree Kusic said.
"Last season we had seven teams in senior ladies and this year we have 11.
"It's definitely improved a lot."
For the first time in several years, both Albury City and Boomers FC have entered the division one women's competition, while Wodonga Heart and Myrtleford have both been elevated from the division two competition after strong displays last season.
All clubs will also field division two women's sides this year.
"The last few seasons have been a bit boring when you're playing the same teams more than twice, it can get a bit old," Kusic said.
"To have this season where you verse every team twice and that's it will make it more exciting."
Kusic has spent the last couple of seasons with Wodonga Diamonds, but will line-up for Boomers in the upcoming AWFA competition as they rebuild their strength in the senior ranks.
"We've got 50 ladies registered this year, which is amazing," she said.
"We've got a senior ladies team and two reserve teams, which is massive for Boomers.
"We haven't had that many ladies sign up in years."
Boomers will take on last season's AWFA Cup winners Albury United for the first round this weekend, having gained confidence from their recent 12-1 FA Cup hit-out against Wodonga Heart.
"Boomers haven't had a senior ladies team in two years, so to be back up in the senior ladies and get a win like that really put some confidence in the girls," Kusic said.
"Hopefully we can keep that going throughout the season."
In what is shaping up as an exciting division one competition, Kusic is predicting a strong display from one club in particular.
"I definitely think Melrose will be up there," she said.
"They fell short in the grand final last year, but I think they've picked up a couple of extra players and with another season all together, I think they'll be very strong this year."
In other round one clashes, Wodonga Diamonds host Myrtleford, Cobram meet Albury Hotspurs, Twin City takes on Wodonga Heart and Melrose tackles Albury City.
Wangaratta City has the bye.
