Onlookers shocked as truck smashes into building in main street

The Murray Valley Highway which forms Rutherglen's main street will be closed for several hours after a truck and car collided.
Businesses have been significantly damaged as a part of the incident, which occurred just after 5pm.
An exclusion zone has been setup as emergency services respond to the incident.
Power supply to the business district has been affected.
Injuries, if any, are unknown at this stage.
The Other Place in Rutherglen posted on Facebook that it would likely be closed for a few days as a result of the incident.
More to come.
