The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Onlookers shocked as truck smashes into building in main street

Mark Jesser
By Mark Jesser
Updated March 15 2024 - 7:30pm, first published 6:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Mark Jesser
Picture by Mark Jesser

The Murray Valley Highway which forms Rutherglen's main street will be closed for several hours after a truck and car collided.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Jesser

Mark Jesser

Photojournalist

Photojournalist - The Border Mail.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.