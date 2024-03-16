Town reeling after truck smash with no power, main street closed off, shops shut

Rutherglen was still reeling on Saturday morning after a truck smashed into a car, shopfront and power pole leaving hundreds without power.
Businesses and residents were still without electricity at 10am on March 16 after the incident at 5pm Friday, with Main Street still closed.
No one was injured in the incident on what is part of the Murray Valley Highway, a thoroughfare for B-doubles and stock trucks.
At 5pm on Friday a truck smashed into a Kia Stinger GT before knocking over the power pole outside The Other Place cafe.
Police, who said investigations were continuing into the incident, were awaiting blood tests from the driver of the truck.
The owner of the black car (pictured, below), Herb Ellerbock, was at James and Co wine bar when the smash happened.
"Five minutes earlier I was getting out of that car - if the crash happened then, I wouldn't be talking to you now, I'm OK but I reckon the car is a write-off," Mr Ellerbock said.
"I feel sorry for the businesses here - the bakery, all the shops along here, the residents have no power and the road is still closed off, it's a mess."
The Other Place owner, Cyril Cox, said the incident had left the town shattered.
Mr Cox said the crash wiped out the veranda of his building and he had lost thousands of dollars in stock with his fridges and freezers out of action.
"There's probably 20 or 25 businesses that have had their doors closed today," Mr Cox said. "They are all losing if they're in hospitality, they're losing food, they're losing beverages, they're losing everything.
"News agencies, the pharmacy, people can't get their medication, shops, restaurants can't trade because we have no power, and this has been out now since five o'clock yesterday."
Resident David Heinrich who lives above the crash site said the scene was chaotic.
"We just heard this huge bang and then after that the constant sound of glass smashing," he said.
"There's no room for error on this road, if you have a lapse of attention ... no one likes crossing the road."
Resident Carla Martin said townsfolk had been campaigning for years to have trucks diverted away from the town.
"Rutherglen is only getting busier and busier, on a weekend you can barely get down the main street, it's so full of tourists, people are going to die if the trucks keep going through and it's just so frustrating that no one wants to listen," she said.
"The cafe's business now is going to be impacted for who knows how long in a weekend coming into Easter.
"You've got the wine bar next door that's going to be impacted, the chemist is there, that's all cordoned off and you're going to take out car parks where elderly park to get into the chemist.
"When a situation like this happens, there's just nowhere for the truck to go, they've got no other option, we're a highway going through the main street.
"No one wants trucks going past their front gate, but the route has got to get out of the main street because someone is going to die.
"It's going to be a young child or elderly person, someone trying to get out of their car, someone innocent.
"You could have had a courtyard full of people that would have been killed all because governments don't want to deal with a small town in a rural area.
"If this was in the city it wouldn't be an issue - it would be quickly fixed."
