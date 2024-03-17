YOUR SAY: 'I really believe Albury is suffering an identity crisis'

I really believe Albury is suffering an identity crisis. Albury is a major inland city in its own right. If this is true then why is Albury seen as second cousin to Wagga? Why does a seriously ill child have to be rushed all the way to Wagga hospital because our own hospital is inadequate to deal with it? Why does Wagga hospital have a CCU unit (critical care unit) and our own hospital again is inadequate? Why does Wagga airport have radar and our own busy airport relies on binoculars?
Albury is a NSW city, not a twin city of Wodonga in the broken state of Victoria. This being so why on earth would our NSW hospitals come under the in-crisis and broke Victorian health. During the pandemic you could visit patients in NSW hospitals wearing a mask but our Albury hospitals allowed no visits ... thank you Victorian health.
Add to that we have three levels of government milking its people dry to finance their high living expenses which include fine dining, gold fuel cards, travel expenses, golden handshake retirements and pay rises they don't have to raise a finger to get.
They travel overseas at the drop of a hat to meetings that can easily be done on Zoom. All of this while we, the people, suffer the cost. In any other democratic country, the people would rise up in protest (peaceful, of course) against a government that treated its people like our government treats us. How apathetic are we?
Peter Dutton and Amanda Vanstone's view, that nuclear energy is the answer to our energy challenges, is a sham. A sham to delay the rollout of the renewable energy we desperately need. They know that nuclear is not appropriate for Australia.
Nuclear fuel is expensive and involves trading in dangerous material that can also be used in weapons of mass destruction - not great in our politically unstable world. The fuel for renewable energy is free.
The waste from nuclear processes is highly radioactive and requires expensive, careful management for centuries. In whose backyard? It has taken 40 years to find a site for our low level medical nuclear waste and that is still not settled! There is no waste from renewable processes.
Nuclear power stations are built over decades. Decommissioning nuclear sites is expensive, dangerous and locks the land up for further decades. Renewable installations can be installed and decommissioned in a year or two and are compatible with various forms of agriculture.
We have endless renewable resources across this continent - nearly the size of Western Europe - with a population less than half the UK. Please stop the Australian nuclear sham!
