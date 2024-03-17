YOUR SAY: 'I really believe Albury is suffering an identity crisis'

I really believe Albury is suffering an identity crisis. Albury is a major inland city in its own right. If this is true then why is Albury seen as second cousin to Wagga? Why does a seriously ill child have to be rushed all the way to Wagga hospital because our own hospital is inadequate to deal with it? Why does Wagga hospital have a CCU unit (critical care unit) and our own hospital again is inadequate? Why does Wagga airport have radar and our own busy airport relies on binoculars?

