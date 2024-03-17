The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: 'I really believe Albury is suffering an identity crisis'

By Letters to the Editor
March 18 2024 - 9:30am
A sign in October 2023 outlines information about the Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital project, which is still raising questions and concerns in the community. Picture by Mark Jesser
Healthcare questions to answer

I really believe Albury is suffering an identity crisis. Albury is a major inland city in its own right. If this is true then why is Albury seen as second cousin to Wagga? Why does a seriously ill child have to be rushed all the way to Wagga hospital because our own hospital is inadequate to deal with it? Why does Wagga hospital have a CCU unit (critical care unit) and our own hospital again is inadequate? Why does Wagga airport have radar and our own busy airport relies on binoculars?

