The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's a game of cricket ... no one's going to get sacked over it'

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
March 18 2024 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belvoir's Zac Simmonds took 2-17 from eight overs in the loss to Lavington on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Belvoir's Zac Simmonds took 2-17 from eight overs in the loss to Lavington on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Belvoir captain Drew Cameron says the minor premiers batted themselves to a straight sets exit in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.