'It's a game of cricket ... no one's going to get sacked over it'

Belvoir captain Drew Cameron says the minor premiers batted themselves to a straight sets exit in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial.
The Eagles collapsed for only 112 in 34.5 overs, falling to Lavington by 32 runs on Saturday.
It followed only 119 against East Albury in the first week of finals.
The Eagles went into finals with two of the association's leading run-scorers in Josh Staines and classy South African all-rounder Nic Whitelaw.
"To put it plainly, the batters just didn't get it done," Cameron revealed.
"Probably the most frustrating thing is we got ourselves more than they got us (referring to Lavington)."
Quite remarkably, the Eagles suffered three run outs, which cruelled their hopes of running down Lavington's moderate 9-144.
Staines (4 runs), Lachie McMillan (8) and Hayatullah Niazi (0) were caught short.
"We made some really stupid errors, under 12 errors," Cameron lamented.
"You're giving three freebies against probably the best bowling attack in the comp.
"You take those three out and all of a sudden we probably cruise to a five or six-wicket win, which is what it was looking like before the first run out."
Cameron was quizzed if the club will do a review on its late-season collapse, where it lost the last three games but, unlike football, where the nucleus of a team might remain for the following season, a cricket club's may not, depending on the movements of any overseas players.
"There's obviously going to be some change in our personnel for next year," he replied.
"I think there will be some guys that don't go around again, due to age or injury, I'm certainly not retiring anyone, but that's part of the initial conversations we've had and there's generally change with the overseas (contingent), so there might be four or five different people in the side.
"Lachie, 'Perko' (David Perkins), Will McCarty, those younger guys will learn from it, we'll talk about it quite a bit in the next week with 'Simmo' (club stalwart Zac Simmonds) and myself, but there's nothing you can do to change it, so you might as well move on.
"It's a game of cricket, amateur cricket, no one's going to get sacked over it."
Lavington will host Corowa in Saturday's grand final.
Meanwhile, CAW will host its Hall of Fame-presentation night at Albury's Commercial Club on Wednesday night.
