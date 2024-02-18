We've seen some cracking CAW imports and here's yet another

Belvoir's driven run-machine Nic Whitelaw hammered an unbeaten 151 to seal Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial's minor premiership on Saturday.
Whitelaw smashed eight fours and eight sixes in his 130 deliveries as the Eagles raced to 8-270 against second-placed North Albury.
"He's just so driven to succeed, I've never met someone so driven to make runs," vice-captain Lachie McMillan explained.
"Of course, everyone loves making runs, he bats at training and then goes home and hits balls on his front lawn, he loves batting and winning."
Whitelaw has now moved to fifth in the association's run-scorers with 549 at 78.43.
The next highest average in the top 10 is North Albury's Matt Condon (40.62), so South African Whitelaw is almost double that.
The powerhouse right-hander combined in half-century stands with Hayatullah Niazi (third wicket), Joe Cooke (fifth wicket) and Gus Sinclair (eighth wicket).
In the final overs, Whitelaw dispatched Jake Burge for three sixes in an over.
One struck the bonnet of a vehicle and the right-hander was so damaging, a North follower started patrolling the area near three parked cars.
Cal Langlands avoided most of the carnage to snare 3-47 from 10 overs.
The home team's run chase faltered early in falling to 7-89.
However, the Hoppers' batting depth can never be underestimated as No. 10 Ryan Addison (51 from 35 deliveries) and Langlands (45no) produced a 70-run stand.
The Hoppers were dismissed for 195 from 37.2 overs and left-arm orthodox spinner Whitelaw capped his finest CAW match with 4-27, while McMillan chipped in with 3-32.
Belvoir's win sealed top spot and the automatic double chance with two rounds left.
Meanwhile, a severely understrength Corowa damaged East Albury's finals hopes with a 47-run victory.
Corowa slipped to 3-17, but No. 5 Jarred Lane steadied the team with 81 from 156 balls.
"It was top-notch, you don't expect any different from him, he's done that so many times for us, he thrives in that situation and times his innings really well," coach Jack Thomas offered.
Corowa was missing former Australian all-rounder Dan Christian, captain Jarryd Hatton, No. 4 Matt Wilson and Joe Hansen and then had former NSW player Dan Smith forced to retire on 10 not out.
"We think it's his calf, he literally flicked one into the leg-side and went to push off and pretty much got as far as that," Thomas revealed.
It was Smith's sixth game, so he's now qualified for finals, but as they're only a fortnight away, he faces a race to be fit.
The wicket offered some assistance and Crows' opener Cameron White was outstanding with 3-6 from 10 overs, including seven maidens.
Canada's Ayush Verma top-scored with 41 as unheralded quick Nick Grant captured 3-30 in the Crows' 112.
St Patrick's finals hopes took a hit in the 68-run loss to Lavington.
The grand final re-match saw premiers Lavington post 9-201 with Sam Harris (66) and rapidly emerging teenager Hunter Hall (56) combining in a 121-run stand for the third wicket.
Luke Evans and Ben Jones nabbed three wickets apiece.
Last week's century-maker Neil Smith again top-scored, with 33, but the association's leading wicket-taker Nizam Uddin (3-20) and Hall (3-21) restricted the home team to 133.
Tallangatta jumped into the top six with a 48-run win over Albury.
Englishman John Oswell blasted 89 from only 82 deliveries, including nine fours and four sixes, combining in a 95-run fourth wicket stand with Lachie Paton (52).
Valuable eighth and ninth wicket partnerships of 35 and 22 respectively pushed the home team to 9-235.
Dom Stockdale took his first wickets in six years to claim 2-13.
Albury, which played in a retro uniform as part of its men's mental health round, fell to 5-87, but Danish international Oliver Hald's run a ball 55 pushed the visitors to 5-161.
However, last season's preliminary finalists lost 5-26 to finish with 187.
Shoaib Shaikh, who is better known for his batting, took 4-32.
Wodonga Raiders have qualified for their first finals in 16 years.
Captain Tom Powell continued his top run with an unbeaten 93, posting 98 for the second wicket with opener Will Noonan (59) against Baranduda.
The visitors collapsed for 96 as opening bowlers Matt Ryan (4-21) and Chanaka Ranaweera (3-7 from 10 overs, including six maidens) starred.
And English county all-rounder Luke Procter claimed 4-19, all bowled, as Wodonga made only 50, but New City was suddenly 5-2, including four ducks.
An unbeaten 26-run stand between the experienced Procter (13no) and Pat Byrnes (5no) guided the home team to a nervy three-wicket win.
The ladder, after round 18 of 20, is: Belvoir 93, North Albury 72, Corowa 69, Wodonga Raiders 69, Lavington 66, Tallangatta 54; Albury 54, East Albury 54, St Patrick's 48, New City 39, Wodonga 18, Baranduda 12.
Round 19 pits Corowa at home to North, Albury is away to Lavington, Tallangatta hosts Wodonga, Raiders are away to Belvoir, New City hosts St Pat's, while Baranduda is home to East Albury.
