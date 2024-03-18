'We do not discriminate': Council defends hiring out venue after complaint

Albury Council has defended hiring out the city's entertainment centre for a conference that a complainant alleged was about spreading "hate and misinformation".
Melbourne retiree Andrew McFarland emailed the city's nine councillors in the lead-up to the Triple Conference, which was held over March 15 to 17, protesting the booking of the complex for the event.
"This is not about free speech," Mr McFarland wrote.
"It is about the misuse of council-owned community facilities for extremely disturbing and offensive messaging - including homophobic messaging, climate change denial and most importantly - false health information which has led to the deregistration of a number of discredited health practitioners."
The forum was promoted as a celebration of libertarianism with speakers including United Australia Party senator Ralph Babet, anti-lockdown campaigner Monica Smit, who has been charged with breaching Victorian fundraising laws, and former Qantas pilot Graham Hood who resigned over a vaccine requirement.
Mr McFarland told The Border Mail he was concerned about "fringe groups" that he said gained leverage by playing on people's fears.
"If they went to a private hotel to do that, that's fine but it's an inappropriate use of council facilities in my personal view," he said.
Mr McFarland said three councillors responded to him, with deputy mayor Steve Bowen referring his letter to the city's chief executive Frank Zaknich, David Thurley speaking to him and a female councillor, he declined to name, also answering his email.
Cr Thurley told The Border Mail: "I pointed out to him that if we had refused them we would probably be sued.
"We had no basis to stop them. It's free speech and who would become the arbiter and umpire?"
Mr McFarland described Mr Zaknich's reply as "laden with legalese" and "to be honest pathetic", with a reference to a marketing company hiring the venue.
"I think there needs to be some clear guidelines, if there are not already, about the use of and hiring of facilities in terms of vetting," Mr McFarland said.
"If some marketing company books it, it could be somebody that's a Holocaust denier for all they know."
The council's service leader business and lifestyle Ambrose Glass said there were no alarms raised by police about the event.
"While we acknowledge that hirers of the venue, Albury Entertainment Centre, will promote events or functions that do not appeal to all members of the public, this is a public facility and, as such, we do not discriminate against particular groups, irrespective of their views," Mr Glass said.
"We do seek advice from the police and other agencies from time to time in relation to certain events.
"The police did not indicate any specific concerns about this event prior to the weekend, and the event proceeded without incident."
Conference organiser Topher Field did not respond to The Border Mail.
In the lead-up to the event, he said he hoped to attract 250 attendees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.