'We do not discriminate': Council defends hiring out venue after complaint

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
March 19 2024 - 5:00am
Anti-lockdown advocate Monica Smit speaks to attendees at the Triple Conference in the Albury Entertainment Centre at the weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury Council has defended hiring out the city's entertainment centre for a conference that a complainant alleged was about spreading "hate and misinformation".

