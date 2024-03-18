The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Two of the nation's biggest stables set sights on Albury Gold Cup

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 18 2024 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both Annabel Neasham and Gai Waterhouse are expected to have runners in the Albury Gold Cup on Friday.
Both Annabel Neasham and Gai Waterhouse are expected to have runners in the Albury Gold Cup on Friday.

Trainer Annabel Neasham has set her sights on winning the stable's first $200,000 Listed Albury Gold Cup, (2000m) on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.