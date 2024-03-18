Two of the nation's biggest stables set sights on Albury Gold Cup

Trainer Annabel Neasham has set her sights on winning the stable's first $200,000 Listed Albury Gold Cup, (2000m) on Friday.
Neasham, who won the Group 1 $750,000 Canterbury Stakes, (1300m) at Randwick earlier this month with Lady Laguna nominated four runners when entries were released on Monday.
The stable could target Albury's premier race for the first time with Irish imports Claim The Crown, Fawkner Park, Redstone Well alongside Regal Lion.
Both Redstone Well and Regal Lion recently contested the Canberra Cup with Redstone Well finishing runner-up behind the Kris Lees-trained Almania as a $6-chance.
Recent history suggests the Canberra Cup is a strong form pointer for the Albury Gold Cup with runners who are placed in the Canberra feature also running well at Albury.
Claim The Crown finished third in the Yarra Valley Cup last Sunday and could be on a five day back-up if Neasham decides to head to Albury.
Fawkner Park finished fourth in the $200,000 Australian Cup Prelude over 1800m at his most recent start at Flemington earlier this month.
The training partnership of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott are also set to have a runner in the $200,000 feature after nominating So United.
So United recently started favourite in the Canberra Cup where he finished third with Tim Clark aboard.
Kris Lees (Blackcomb), Nick Ryan (Mahamedeis) and training partners Richard and Will Freedman (Piraeus) were also among the nominations.
Border trainers Sylvia Thompson (Brungle Creek), Kym Davison (Overrun) and Heath Maclean (Testing The Cugat) also have entries.
The locals are almost guaranteed to get a start if they decide to accept after there were only 19 nominations with the final field to comprise 16 runners plus four emergencies.
Albury Racing Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton was delighted to see some of the nation's biggest named stables once again target the Albury feature.
"If the nominations hold up, it's shaping as another very competitive Albury Gold Cup," Hetherton said.
"Admittedly I would have liked to have seen more than 19 nominations but there is some quality amongst them.
"We just have to wait and see now whether they accept or not.
"There were a few runners that recently contested the Canberra Cup who were placegetters which is always good form for the Albury Gold Cup.
"Annabel (Neasham) hasn't targeted the cup previously and you would like to think that she will have at least a couple of runners in the race.
"Gai has nominated a runner as well as the Freedman stable.
"Danny Williams and Kris Lees also have entries and it's good to see Nick Ryan have a runner with Mahamedeis who has run in the cup previously.
"It's also pleasing to see several local trainers in the region nominate runners and you would think that they would get a start if they want to raise the bar and have a shot at the cup.
"Darren McLeod also nominated Danish Fortune and is based at Gawler in South Australia, so it will be interesting if he makes the trek to Albury."
For the third year in a row both the first and second placegetters of the Albury Gold Cup will be eligible to contest the $3 million Big Dance at Royal Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
Weights for the Albury Gold Cup will be released on Tuesday with the final field to be declared on Wednesday with the barrier draw held to be held at the Commercial Club.
Hetherton said tickets sales and marquee bookings were similar to last year when the club attracted a crowd of 11,000 for Albury's biggest social event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.