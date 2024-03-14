No half measures as city winds up for Big Dance at Gold Cup

A $3 million carrot has Steve Hetherton confident the racing will match the razzle dazzle of Albury's biggest social event next week.
The Albury Racing Club chief executive said with the winner and second place runner of the $200,000 Listed Albury Gold Cup, (2000m) on March 22 was eligible to nominate for the $3 million Big Dance at Randwick in November, the incentive was there for trainers to target the race.
With the half-day holiday locked in for at least the next two years, after Albury councillors voted in favour in October, Hetherton said there was an air of excitement before the two-day carnival kicked off on Thursday, March 21, with the City Handicap.
"Preparations are in full swing," Hetherton said.
"Corporate marquee sales have been popular once again and public hospitality tickets are selling fast.
"Daniel Markham and Casey Arendarcikas have the track looking amazing.
"Across the board we are very pleased with the progression of our preparations and we are ready for the biggest social event of the year."
Shortly after this year's Gold Cup, work will begin on a new sand track, which Albury trainer Donna Scott said was "music to my ears".
Racing NSW announced $2 million funding for the development in February, which will double the training capacity for local trainers.
It is hoped to be completed in September ahead of the spring racing.
Among the Border-based trainers to benefit will be Ron Stubbs, who will be hoping to replicate the stunning success from last month's Country Championships meet at Albury.
Stubbs landed a coup when he secured leading jockey Craig Williams for the day with the duo combining for three wins with Sparring, Prophet's Daughter and Bianco Vilano all saluting.
Stubbs expects to have up to half a dozen runners across the two-day carnival, including Sparring and Bianco Vilano.
Sparring has been nominated for the Flat Knacker, where he would be attempting to defend his crown if he runs, but Stubbs said a final decision would be made once weights were allocated.
Similarly, Stubbs will assess the field for Thursday's City Handicap before deciding whether Bianco Vilano will run in the lead up to the Country Championships final at Randwick on April 6.
Stubbs said Rumours Abound, who is on the comeback trail from a leg injury with Hetherton, Tony Burns, Dean Luhrs and David Martin among the ownership, was a definite starter in a 1000m race on the second day of the carnival.
Williams won't be featuring for the stable this time around, with Stubbs entrusting Tyler Schiller and Jason Ryan with his rides across the two days at Albury.
"We're looking forward to the carnival," Stubbs said.
"It sneaks up on you.
"We'd obviously love to repeat the success of the Country Championships but we'll see how we go.
"Everything looks to be going well."
