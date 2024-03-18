Sonar, water flow meters, boat motors, microscopes stolen over a week

Specialised research equipment has been stolen from the same west Wodonga property in a series of burglaries over little more than a week.
Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for witnesses after offenders went to a McKoy Street facility multiple times between February 24 and March 3.
"It is believed that after gaining entry inside the premises the thieves stole specialised research equipment including an underwater sonar, water flow meters, boat motors and microscopes," police said on Tuesday, March 19.
"Investigators have released images of the equipment stolen in the hope someone may recognise it."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
In other North East police news, officers have recovered two stolen cars in Beechworth and charged three people.
And over the border in Murray River Police District, Albury police are seeking help to identify thieves who stole a $100,000 excavator from a Lavington business.
