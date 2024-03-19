The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wheels fall off joint approach to transport in the Twin Cities

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 19 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bus travels through the centre of Wodonga. The city now has no joint transport plan with Albury after abandoning a collaborative strategy. Picture by Mark Jesser
A bus travels through the centre of Wodonga. The city now has no joint transport plan with Albury after abandoning a collaborative strategy. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga has been left with no transport plan after a tense council debate which saw former mayor Kev Poulton accuse current mayor Ron Mildren of double standards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.