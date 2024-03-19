The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Could this Albury Swim Club star win selection for Paris Olympics?

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 19 2024 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
Albury High School student Sienna Toohey with her medals from the NSW Open Swimming Championships. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury High School student Sienna Toohey with her medals from the NSW Open Swimming Championships. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury Swim Club's Sienna Toohey is a shock contender for the Paris Olympics, posting times quicker than Games' gold medallist Leisel Jones at the same age.

Sports Journalist

