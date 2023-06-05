The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Sienna Toohey breaks three records at NSW All Schools Swimming Championship

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 5 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sienna Toohey was in blistering form at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
Sienna Toohey was in blistering form at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Sienna Toohey smashed three state records in Sydney over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.