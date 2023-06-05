Sienna Toohey smashed three state records in Sydney over the weekend.
The Albury High School student, having claimed three medals at the recent Australian Age Championships, picked up where she left off with a series of dominant displays at the NSW All Schools Secondary Swimming Championship.
Toohey started by winning the 12-14 years 200m breaststroke in a record 2:36.34 and backed up 20 minutes later to claim silver in the 14 years 100m freestyle.
ALSO IN SPORT:
On the second day of competition, Toohey broke the 14 years 50m breaststroke record when she touched the wall in 33.13 seconds.
Another silver medal followed in the 12-14 years 200m individual medley and Toohey stormed to her third record time by winning the 12-14 years 100m breaststroke in 1:11.43.
The Albury Swim Club star then recovered from second-last on the penultimate lap of the 200m freestyle to claim a dramatic bronze medal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.