Bullioh survive late Tumbarumba comeback, with returning Bulldog Ash Murray kicking eight

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 5 2023 - 10:34am, first published 9:30am
Ash Murray is back in Bulldogs colours, and in scintillating form.
BULLIOH have survived a late Tumbarumba comeback, with returning Bulldog Ash Murray kicking eight in his first outing for the year.

