BULLIOH have survived a late Tumbarumba comeback, with returning Bulldog Ash Murray kicking eight in his first outing for the year.
Despite a 34-point advantage at half-time, the home side gave up the lead late in the fourth but recovered to post a 13.9 (87) to 11.17 (83) win.
"As we know, 'Tumba' do not give up and it was goal for goal there at the end. Pretty tight, pretty scrappy but we were able to jag the last, through Ash I think, to get the win," Bulldogs playing-coach Aaron Gordon said.
"It's great to have Ash back. Having a full-forward of Ash's calibre straightens you up nicely.
"He will keep getting better, which is a bit of a scary proposition."
Murray has returned to the Bulldogs after most recently suiting up for Quambatook in the Golden Rivers league.
Gordon said the club had been cautious in debuting Murray, who was coming back from injury.
"He's a pretty big talent and we're rapt to have him on board as we run into the second half of the year," Gordon said.
In addition to Murray, who kicked 160 goals in his last year at the Bulldogs in the 2019 premiership year, Bullioh also welcomed back former player Jake Fisher-Curnow for his first game since the 2018 flag.
"He gave us real spark. We're pretty excited to get him back," Gordon said.
