Wodonga Raiders are up to fourth on the Ovens and Murray A-grade ladder after leapfrogging Lavington with a dramatic one-goal win over the Panthers on Saturday.
Raiders trailed at every break at Lavington Sports Ground and were four goals down at three-quarter-time but produced a stirring finish to win 45-44 with Emily Stewart best on court against her former club.
Taylor Donelan delivered 35 goals, taking her tally for the season past 200, and Stewart scored 10 from goal-attack, while Zoe Prentice also shone for the visitors.
"It was like a grand final for us," Raiders coach Jodie House said.
"When the siren went, everyone was jumping up and down and it was just a remarkable feeling.
"It wasn't just a win for the A-grade girls, it was a win for the whole club.
"Even though we were down, I didn't feel like we were out.
"There was a lot of passion in that game behind our girls because not only did they want to get over the line, they wanted to do it for Em.
"The minute they got a sniff, they ran with it.
"They were exceptional, they went to another level and they backed each other.
"With about 30 seconds to go, Mackensey (House) got a turnover, they ran it, Taylor had a shot under the post and it went in and then the siren went.
"It was so exciting.
"Em had some feelings before the game and some nerves, which is only natural, coming from your old club, but she managed herself really well.
"She wanted to perform really well for her team-mates and I think she also wanted to reinforce her ability and her value as a player.
"She did that really well and I don't think there's anyone that would question that.
"She is held in such high regard amongst our girls, not just as a team-mate but the friendships she's developed.
"When the game finished, everyone rallied Em, hugging her."
Sarah Meredith led the way for Lavington, assisted by Tayla Furborough and Steph Clancy, but Raiders are now a win clear of Linda Charlton's side and have joined third-placed Myrtleford on 20 points.
That comes after the Saints were beaten in another thriller, going down 35-24 at home to Wangaratta.
Wangaratta are now clear in second, a win behind Yarrawonga, who maintained their 100 percent record at the top with a comprehensive 30-goal victory away to Wangaratta Rovers.
Kaleisha Pell, at just 17 years of age, played the whole game in attack alongside Sarah Moore and shot 46 goals, with the experienced Moore landing 27 as the reigning premiers cruised to their seventh straight win.
At the other end of the court, Samantha Kreltszheim and Rebecca Kreltszheim shot 25 and 18 goals respectively for the Hawks.
The day's other game saw Albury prove too strong for Wodonga.
Lilli Howe was superb for the Tigers, shooting 46 goals in their 66-45 victory, with Niamh Thorn and Gretel Schroder also outstanding.
There were 14 goals for Albury coach Skye Hillier and six for Claudia Hocking, while the Bulldogs were best-served by Asha Jones, Cassi Mathey and Madi Nation.
