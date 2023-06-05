The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Toby Murray: Wangaratta Rovers young star still looking to play AFL, VFL or SANFL

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 5 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Murray played 12 games for the Murray Bushrangers last year and also had a taste of VFL and the AFL National Championships but is now full steam ahead at Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by James Wiltshire
Toby Murray played 12 games for the Murray Bushrangers last year and also had a taste of VFL and the AFL National Championships but is now full steam ahead at Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Toby Murray is hopeful his outstanding form at Wangaratta Rovers will keep the door open for a move to the professional game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.