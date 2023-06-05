Toby Murray is hopeful his outstanding form at Wangaratta Rovers will keep the door open for a move to the professional game.
Only three players in the Ovens and Murray have had more score involvements this season than the towering 19-year-old, who's been ever-present under coach and big brother Sam at W. J. Findlay Oval.
Murray had 19 touches and kicked three goals in the win over Yarrawonga on Saturday, thriving in the Hawks' forward line as Will Christie went to work in the ruck.
Murray started 2023 on Essendon's VFL list before deciding to return to the world of community football - for now.
"I definitely still want to be on a list," Murray insisted.
"But I'm going a different route now.
"I was at VFL earlier in the year but I spoke to Mum and Dad and I think I was just a bit overwhelmed by it all.
"I spoke to a lot of people about it and they said 'look, mate, if you're not enjoying it, you're not going to play your best footy.'
"Coming back here, I've loved it, and I think that's showed in the way I've been playing.
"Last year was a very good year for me.
"I was lucky enough to play at a very high level but this year, just to come in every week and play consistent footy with the same team, it's been good.
"Living with Sam down in Melbourne, he puts a lot of faith in me and the boys are super so I'm lucky to have strung a couple of good performances together."
Murray is ranked fifth in the league for hitouts this season and is also in the top-10 for contested marks, just behind team-mates Sam Murray and Alex Marklew.
Rovers are just one win behind leaders Albury approaching the midway point of the year having already beaten Wangaratta, Wodonga and the Pigeons.
"It's very exciting," Murray said.
"We've got a lot of good contributors and everyone's got a different personality, which makes it very fun to be around.
"The boys are super, everyone gets around, we have a function upstairs so everyone will be there and I can't fault anyone; all the boys down back, Jack Gerrish, Dylan Stone, they're electric players and with Tom Boyd and Will Christie clunking marks around the ground, it's good to watch.
"Beating Wodonga last week, who were top of the table, and then coming into this week, playing Yarrawonga, who are a very strong outfit, it was very good.
"We stuck to our system, we had Justin Lewis debut and he played his role very well.
"Everyone across the board, I couldn't fault anyone and it was a very good win, so good to be around.
"It's just a big family here.
"You go into the rooms, shake everyone's hand and even if they don't know you or they're new to the club, it's just so welcoming.
"To be in there with, I couldn't tell you how many, maybe 150 people, singing the song with you, it's an unbelievable feeling."
Concussion ruled Murray out of the recent interleague game but he's firmly in the shop window playing like this for the Hawks.
"To play AFL is still my dream and I'm pretty tall so it's going to take me a lot longer to develop," he said.
"But, as we saw last year, Joey Richards putting together a string of good games in the O and M didn't go unnoticed.
"Hopefully I can play a few good games here and if not AFL, either VFL or head over to the SANFL with (22-year-old brother) Nick.
"For now, though, I love being home and I love having the boys around."
Wangaratta Rovers are away to North Albury on Saturday before tackling neighbours Wangaratta on Sunday, June 25.
