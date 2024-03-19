The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Criticism of conference, that had Vladimir Putin as a hero, rejected

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
March 20 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A still from the stream of the Nyet Zero gala dinner held as part of the Triple Conference. Event organiser Topher Field is greeting a Donald Trump impersonator.
A still from the stream of the Nyet Zero gala dinner held as part of the Triple Conference. Event organiser Topher Field is greeting a Donald Trump impersonator.

A critic who wanted Albury Council to not host an economic, religious and political conference at its entertainment centre should be "ashamed" of his stance, the event's organiser says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.