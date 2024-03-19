Leaders of today tune their 'superpowers' to become the 'face of tomorrow'

Teaching students the fundamentals of leadership has been the focus of a two-day intensive workshop on the Border.
About 50 school captains from the region attended the Leadership Superpowers event held in Albury on Monday and Tuesday, March 18 and 19.
Host Claire Markwick said it had been fantastic seeing schools from the Border come together to learn valuable skills.
"It's about helping students understand what their natural strengths are," the Tumut resident said.
"There's this misconception of what leadership is and that they need to be someone that they're not, and that's not the case at all.
"I want to highlight to the students what you do naturally is your superpower, but also to give them a mirror to look into where they could potentially look to improve."
Murray High student Hunter Jackson, 17, said he was thankful to be given the opportunity.
Hunter said it was important for youth to have access to such programs given "we're the face of tomorrow".
"The program was great, you feel hope, and you feel uplifted," he said.
Hunter said he would take away a lot from the program, but especially learning to "accept things for what they are and to look for a way forward".
"From a leadership point of view, that is very important," he said.
Hunter said he would be implementing what he had learned from his session on Tuesday.
"When I finish school, I'd like to get into politics," he said.
Albury High School's Daisy Tuksar, 17, said she enjoyed learning about her strengths and weaknesses.
"It's great to see Claire sharing her knowledge," she said.
Daisy said although she didn't have plans after graduation to continue in a leadership role, it was equally as important to help students in other year levels - by teaching and guiding them.
"I'd like to impact other year levels with what we had learned in the program," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.