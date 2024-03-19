The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Leaders of today tune their 'superpowers' to become the 'face of tomorrow'

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
March 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray High student Hunter Jackson, 17, and Albury High School's Daisy Tuksar, 17, with Claire Markwick look forward to putting what they've learnt from the workshops into their everyday lives. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Murray High student Hunter Jackson, 17, and Albury High School's Daisy Tuksar, 17, with Claire Markwick look forward to putting what they've learnt from the workshops into their everyday lives. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Teaching students the fundamentals of leadership has been the focus of a two-day intensive workshop on the Border.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.