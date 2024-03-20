The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Comment

OUR SAY: 'Cry for help' from health chiefs shows it's right to fight on

By Editorial
March 20 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'An estimated billion dollar all-new hospital is the only option, if we truly are to be serious about more than adequately meeting the region's public health needs for the decades ahead.'
'An estimated billion dollar all-new hospital is the only option, if we truly are to be serious about more than adequately meeting the region's public health needs for the decades ahead.'

Persistence and hard work clearly is the only way the Border is going to get the hospital it deserves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.