Split hospitals 'grossly disappointing', Border health chiefs tell ministers

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
Albury Wodonga Health leaders Bill Appleby and Jonathan Green pictured with their organisation's annual report on December 18 last year, a day before their joint letter to state health ministers.
Albury Wodonga Health's chief executive and chair have told the NSW and Victorian health ministers that the "likely reality" the Twin Cities will continue with split hospitals is "grossly disappointing".

