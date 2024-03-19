The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man who swore then assaulted manager has case dismissed over mental health

By Albury Court
March 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who swore then assaulted manager has case dismissed over mental health
Man who swore then assaulted manager has case dismissed over mental health

A man who lost his cool with the manager of the Albury NSW Services had inadvertently assaulted her, his lawyer says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.