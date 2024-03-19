Roos' major raffle of Toyota Hilux raises more than $100,000

Yackandandah Football Netball Club's major raffle of a Toyota SR5 Hilux has delivered the club a $100,000 windfall.
Tickets for the $62,000 ute initially started 12-months ago with the club aiming to sell 2000 tickets at $100 each.
Although the club failed to reach the goal of 2000 tickets, it managed to sell 1642 tickets which still resulted in a healthy profit for the club.
Neil Sinclair who resides in Beechworth was the lucky winner of the ute with the draw held last weekend.
Reserves player and Roos committeeman Sean Kenny was the driving force behind the raffle.
"It was good to see somebody in the local community win the ute and Neil didn't believe me at first when I rang him to tell him the good news," Kenny said.
"We didn't quite reach our ultimate goal of selling 2000 tickets but to sell 1642 tickets was still a good effort and it ended up being a profit of $102,000 for the club.
"Personally, it's something that I'm proud of and am pretty rapt with the final result.
"To raise more than $100,000... it takes a lot of meat raffles in the local pub to raise that sort of money."
The club alongside the whole community will benefit from the major fundraiser with the profit set to be spent on infrastructure at Butson Park.
"We need to upgrade the changerooms and club rooms and we just installed a new electronic scoreboard, so it will help pay for that," Kenny said.
"There are plenty of things that need to be done and shown some love around the footy club."
Kenny described the arduous task of attempting to sell 2000 raffle tickets as 'a long 12-months.'
"It's been a long 12-months," he said.
"It's been a bit of an eye-opener to be honest and there has been a lot more to it than I initially realised.
"It sounds simple but there is a helluva lot more to it.
"It's a long process and probably the biggest lesson I learnt would be to condense the process and make it a lot shorter.
"Tickets have been on sale for 12 months but we sold 1000 tickets since the start of the new year and people don't want to wait a long time for a raffle to be drawn.
"You could tinker with a lot of other little things as well.
"But 12-months ago, I think a lot more people had a spare $100 than they do now with the rising cost of living.
"It is something I would consider doing for the club again but certainly not any time soon, I just need a bit of a break and I'm glad it's all over to be honest."
