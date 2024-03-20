Food and friendship: community set to enjoy the fruits of Kim's Table

Kim Caunt would no doubt appreciate the fact her son Ed now lives on a property just seven minutes' drive from the Milawa Cheese Factory.
The woman credited with helping to ignite the Border's palate and food profile had a particular interest - and expertise - in cheese.
Fellow foodie and friend Noelle Quinn said Kim "was our introduction into Australian and international cheeses".
She first met Kim as she was bringing to life a specialty cheese shop at Haberfields in the early 1980s.
Ed Caunt, 32, believes his mum would rather like that he's raising cattle and running a regenerative farming enterprise "smack bang in the middle of the food bowl".
His father Graeme had purchased a 32-hectare farm at Everton Upper and Ed moved there from Melbourne in February 2020, just before COVID struck.
"Mum was a huge believer in using local produce," he explains.
"I remember when I was 16 and she was teaching the kids at TAFE about food miles, she'd get angry about things like Argentinian garlic and ask why we're not growing it here."
Kim's passion for food and regional cuisine extended from the heart of her family into the community where she willingly shared her knowledge, her recipes and her enthusiasm.
In a move that "feels serendipitous", Kim's Table will this year partner with Border Trust to support the Volunteer Resource Bureau's Multicultural Community Lunch program.
The series, which has been running for the past two years, features a different cultural cuisine served to 50 guests each month, cooked by a member of that community.
On Thursday, March 21, the first lunch will kick off with a slight deviation to the format - Kim's family and friends will help prepare a sumptuous meal, featuring seasonal and local produce.
"We know Mum would have loved the idea of these lunches and she felt very strongly about bringing people together over food," Ed says.
"She loved exposing people to different cuisines and food that might be out of their comfort zone."
Led by chef Noelle Quinn, Thursday's menu will include Middle Eastern dishes, figs, cheese (of course) and other regional autumn produce, according to Ed.
He believes his mum would have also appreciated the community connections being created through the multicultural lunch program.
"She would have been front and centre in the kitchen to assist, sharing recipes and asking questions about what food meant to them," he says.
"Future lunches will offer so many different cuisines where people can come and enjoy food for an extraordinarily cheap price."
Border Trust executive officer Sue Gold says the multicultural lunch program "embodies Kim's love for cultural diversity, exploring new cuisines and bringing people together over food".
Several of Kim's family and friends attended the Volunteer Resource Bureau's November 2023 lunch (which had a Nigerian theme) and experienced first-hand the "social connections and conversations" fostered during the event, she added.
It's a heart-warming tribute to the woman who could hold a conversation in any language through food.
