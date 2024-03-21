TIGER TURMOIL: Club parts company with coach on eve of TDFL season

Barnawartha has sensationally parted company with coach Kade Butters on the eve of the Tallangatta and District league season.
The Border Mail believes that Tiger officials made the bombshell decision after a practice match earlier this month.
Butters was a conspicuous absence from the club's practice match against Howlong last Friday and hasn't taken training at Tigerland for several weeks.
Senior player Matt Dalbosco alongside reserves coach Ritchie Blunden have taken most of the pre-season training since Butters' departure.
Barnawartha president Chris Peirce declined to comment when contacted by The Border Mail on Thursday while Butters didn't respond to attempts to contact him.
The Border Mail believes the Tigers are well advanced in naming a replacement for Butters with their season opener against Mitta United in just over a fortnight.
Butters has coached the Tigers for the past two years after replacing Tom Anson and Danny De Marte at the helm.
He has led the club to finals in both seasons where the Tigers lost the elimination final on both occasions.
Butters had previous coaching experience with Wodonga Saints and Border-Walwa.
He also coached both Barnawartha fourths and thirds for two seasons apiece.
Butters is also a former player with the Tigers.
He played in Barnawartha's successive grand final defeats in 2000-01 before joining Wodonga Saints in 2002 as assistant coach under coach Ross Hedley.
It proved to be a costly decision for Butters after Barnawartha claimed its first flag in the competition after joining the Tallangatta league in 1958.
