'Albury is no different': Why Border city needs to be part of crime inquiry

A push will be made to have a hearing in Albury as part of a parliamentary investigation into youth crime and policing.
After months of rejecting the need for an inquiry, with Police Minister Yasmin Catley saying it would be nothing more than a "talkfest", the NSW government has done a U-turn.
Labor MP Edmond Atalla announced late on Wednesday March 20 that the parliament's committee on law and safety would examine community safety in rural areas.
It will examine the drivers of youth crime since the COVID pandemic, how a "whole of government approach" can combat juvenile offending, police staffing in rural areas, repeat offending rates and the role of support agencies to police officers.
Albury MP Justin Clancy backed an inquiry last November, saying recent surges in crime and limited response times "underscore the need for a comprehensive re-evaluation of police resources by this government".
On Thursday March 21, he noted the change in heart by the government was "an abrupt turnaround, a welcome turnaround".
"It reflects the advocacy and pressure from the Country Mayors' Association, CWA and local members of parliament on this issue and their belief that it requires a whole of government response," Mr Clancy said.
He will seek to have a committee hearing in his region, noting the particular cross border issues that apply to policing along the Murray River.
"We will certainly be writing to the chair and urging them to come to the Border region and specifically have a visit to Albury," Mr Clancy said.
"I think Albury is no different to any other regional city, we've certainly got concerns."
Mr Atalla announced the inquiry during a public interest debate in parliament on regional crime, which saw several country MPs tell of their concerns.
Former Nationals leader Paul Toole, who is a member of the law and safety committee, said "we have reached boiling point".
"We need to understand and acknowledge the severity of these crimes," Mr Toole said.
"We need to work out how to save our kids and how to actually address and help young people in our communities."
Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke said a parliamentary inquiry would "identify the support services that are already available but are not necessarily connecting up properly, the deterrence measures that are needed, and the appropriate level and allocation of police resources".
Former police prosecutor and now Orange MP Phil Donato said there had been a "disconnect" in law enforcement resources in regional NSW since 2018 which is reflected in crime statistics rising since that time.
"It stretched the thin blue line even more across regional NSW," Mr Donato said.
Submissions for the inquiry will be taken until May 31, with Mr Clancy encouraging those with crime concerns to lodge statements.
The findings of the investigation are due to be presented to parliament in February 2025.
