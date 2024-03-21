Feast fit for food queen: fine fare marks launch of multicultural lunch series

In a sumptuous spread befitting her love affair with food, more than 60 of Kim Caunt's friends and family gathered for a lunch in her honour at Mirambeena Community Centre on March 21.
Guests quite literally broke bread together (in true French fashion - with real butter of course) for the launch of the Albury-Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau's 2024 multicultural community lunch series.
There was a Mediterranean theme to the feast prepared by Kim's son Ed, close family and friends led by fellow foodie and well-known Border chef Noelle Quinn.
Spicy lamb mince with lashings of hommus, fresh pomegranate seeds and salad were followed by delectable fig tarts his mum would have surely approved of, according to Ed.
"Mum had a wide taste in food, which changed from week to week," he explained to diners.
"Growing up, whenever there was a new cookbook, or television show, she'd be trying something new.
"Hommus was a big thing for a long time ..."
"She was on every committee for regional cuisine that she could be," Ed said.
"When she taught the TAFE course (on regional cuisine) she'd take students 'round on a bus to see local producers, to see how the food was made and why it's so important to source ingredients locally - and take that on in their careers."
Ed said food was Kim's "life and career".
"She would do anything to share food with anyone; if you came and asked for advice she'd give you everything you could want and more."
And it's why the Kim's Table fund was proud to be able to sponsor this year's multicultural lunch program through Border Trust, Ed added.
"This ticked every box," he said.
"You get to hear about the culture and try the cuisine ... Mum would have been inviting people left, right and centre."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.