The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Feast fit for food queen: fine fare marks launch of multicultural lunch series

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
March 21 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lunch is served .... Amanda Heath, Alex Cameron, Ed Caunt , Robyn Muntz, Noelle Quinn and Fiona Watson help launch the 2024 multicultural lunch program and honour the legacy of Border foodie Kim Caunt. Picture Mark Jesser
Lunch is served .... Amanda Heath, Alex Cameron, Ed Caunt , Robyn Muntz, Noelle Quinn and Fiona Watson help launch the 2024 multicultural lunch program and honour the legacy of Border foodie Kim Caunt. Picture Mark Jesser

In a sumptuous spread befitting her love affair with food, more than 60 of Kim Caunt's friends and family gathered for a lunch in her honour at Mirambeena Community Centre on March 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.