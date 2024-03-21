The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Slick stablemates set to go head to head as Stubbs looks to defend Flat Knacker crown

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
March 21 2024 - 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Ron Stubbs feels Sparring produced a career best performance last-start at Moonee Valley when running fourth. Picture by Mark Jesser
Trainer Ron Stubbs feels Sparring produced a career best performance last-start at Moonee Valley when running fourth. Picture by Mark Jesser

Trainer Ron Stubbs' slick sprinters Sparring and Boss Lady Rocks will go head to head for the first time as the stable looks to defend its $75,000 Flat Knacker, (900m) crown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.