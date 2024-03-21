The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Sexton siblings to tackle Port Melbourne in VFL opening round

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
March 21 2024 - 8:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers Jack (left) and Will Sexton last played together at Yarrawonga in 2022.
Brothers Jack (left) and Will Sexton last played together at Yarrawonga in 2022.

Former Yarrawonga siblings Jack and Will Sexton will reunite for the first time at competition level when Southport hosts Port Melbourne in the VFL on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.