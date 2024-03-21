Sexton siblings to tackle Port Melbourne in VFL opening round

Former Yarrawonga siblings Jack and Will Sexton will reunite for the first time at competition level when Southport hosts Port Melbourne in the VFL on Saturday.
Older brother Jack is in his second season with the Gold Coast-based club, while Will moved from fellow state level outfit the Northern Bullants.
It's the first time the pair has played in competition since Yarrawonga fell to Wangaratta in the 2022 O and M grand final.
"In all honesty we only got Will going at 75 per cent fitness last year because he had been in Darwin over the summer," Southport coach Steve Daniel said.
"A couple of AFL clubs were interested in him, but this time he didn't go to Darwin and he's come back in ripping nick, he's trained the house down.
"Will has also been impressive, although he's a different sort of player to Jack.
"Will had a few groin issues early, but at the back end of the off-season he's been terrific and played in all our practice matches.
"They're ripping kids for culture."
Jack will play in the forwards, while Will is a defender.
"Obviously playing VFL is unreal in itself, but to play alongside your brother is one of the best things and I'll remember it for a lifetime," Jack enthused.
"We live together and talk a lot of footy, but he gets annoyed with me if I talk too much footy, he's a bit more laidback than me and he doesn't like talking about it too much."
And Will agrees, adding though the pair do look for each other on the ground.
'Yeah we talk a lot of footy, but you can't talk about it too much because we'd stress each other out," he laughed.
