United colours of harmony: join kaleidoscope of culture at Willow Park

Their faces are bright with smiles - and vivid colour, there's joyous laughter and good-natured mucking about on the grass of an autumn evening.
Their backgrounds are as many and varied as the countries they come from but there's a universal language of fun and friendship.
It's through the innocent eyes and understanding of children that the true spirit of Harmony Day is brought to life.
And it's this sense of belonging and acceptance that will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24 from 4pm to 7pm at Wodonga's Willow Park.
The aim of the annual Albury-Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council (AWECC) Harmony Day event is one of inclusion and interaction featuring song and dance - and a soccer match with local police!
It's one of the most critical events in AWECC's calendar, according to its executive officer Richard Ogetii.
"it's a time that we can cast light on the existing richness and diversity in our region," he explains.
"We want to continue to nurture a community that welcomes and accommodates all people irrespective of race, ethnicity or background. Our message is that despite our differing journeys, 'Everyone Belongs'."
Mr Ogetti says the results of the the 2021 Census show 51.5 per cent of Australians have parents overseas and that is reflected locally with a "truly multicultural community" at Albury-Wodonga.
In a long-standing partnership between AWECC and Gateway Health Gambler's Help, the Harmony Day activities showcase a "rich tapestry of cultures where local communities from Indian, Fijian, Filipino, Vietnamese, African and other backgrounds come together in vibrant live performances", says Gambler's Help co-ordinator Jody Riordan.
And whether you're a seasoned dancer or first-time drummer, the pulsating beats and mesmerising movements of the African Star Dance and Drumming Company are set to captivate audiences of all ages - and provide unforgettable memories, she adds.
Ms Riordan says the festival offers a unique opportunity to embrace genuine connections, cultural diversity, and the shared joy of communal experiences.
"It's where people from various backgrounds unite to rejoice in the spirit of togetherness and blessings during the colorful festivities of Holi."
The popular colour run is based around the day of Holi, which celebrates the victory of good over evil in India and surrounding countries, explains AWECC community engagement worker Ruhi Gajjar.
"So on this day all people forget their difference and apply colour to each other so it gives us the message of unity," she says.
The ethnic communities council "shines in uniting our community for festive occasions, and Gateway Health is thrilled to join hands once more", Ms Riordan says.
"It's also a chance to step away from gambling activities and immerse yourself in what truly matters: connecting with people, celebrating culture, and enjoying the joy of the moment."
The aim is to build understanding, trust and connections to ensure all communities feel comfortable to approach the police if they need assistance, Mr Ogetii explains.
