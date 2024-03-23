Winning titles is all about timing, Lavington has it down to a fine art

Lavington claimed successive premierships for the first time in 21 years with a 101-run thrashing of newcomers Corowa in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial on Saturday.
The much-hyped match was a fizzer as the Panthers' pace attack tore through the visitors' top order.
Not one player in Corowa's top eight made double figures with quicks Ryan Brown (1-8 from 10 overs with five maidens) and man of the match Luke Docherty (3-14 from five) effectively ending the match after a handful of overs.
Former Australian short-form superstar Dan Christian went for a second ball duck to Docherty and it was only some late hitting from captain Jarryd Hatton (26) and No. 11 Nick Grant (17 not out) which carried the team to a paltry 86.
Lavington coach Steve Wright, in his first year back following a previous 11-year stint, admits he's never seen such a varied attack, which includes the club's last successive titles in 2001-02 and 2002-03.
"To bring Nizam (Uddin) and Hunter (Hall) in this year just topped it off," he suggested.
"The best thing about the bowling attack is there's no let-up, you get through the openers and then there's guys like Shayan (Shayan), Nizam and Hunter coming on.
"Our bowlers have done the job for us all year and that first spell from Luke Docherty and Ryan Brown was just a match-winner."
Lavington had defended 153 against Wodonga Raiders and 144 against long-time premiership favourites Belvoir in the first two finals, so a solid, but unspectacular, total of 7-187 looked comfortable.
Captain Chris Galvin and Nathan Brown top-scored with 32 apiece, while opener Hall chipped in with 29 from 66 deliveries.
Pat Lavis was the only multiple wicket-taker with 2-26, highlighting the inability of Corowa's attack to grab wickets in clumps.
The decimation of Corowa's batting means Lavington won its last 10 games after last falling to East Albury in round 13 on January 13.
A week out from the Christmas break, the Panthers had lost four from five, including one of the lowest scores in club history of 30 against Albury.
And it was a similar story last season, so the club has mastered the difficult art of timing its run.
"We're amateur cricketers, so we don't put in massive pre-seasons and it takes time to build," first-time premiership captain Galvin offered.
"We generally use the first half of the year to experiment, we had three or four different opening partnerships and it took a little while to settle on that, but we found our best option, settle on that and then back ourselves in."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.