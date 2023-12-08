Now for the majority of us, a triple hat-trick would be the career highlight

For some cricketers, their career highlight would be a hat-trick.
But Albury's Oliver Hald went two steps further last week, claiming a remarkable five wickets in five balls, or a rare triple hat-trick.
And although it's difficult to quantify, it's possibly the first time that has happened at first grade level in 165 years of cricket in Albury-Wodonga.
But that's not even the left-arm quick's career highlight.
"They were career-best figures (7-12 against premiers Lavington, which was dismissed for a paltry 30) and obviously the triple hat-trick was unique, but my career highlight was in a club game in Ireland last year," he recalled.
"We were 6-15 and then 7-42 when I came in at No. 9 and made 104 not out from 56 balls and we ended up making 231 and won by more than 100, so it went from a terrible day to a brilliant win.
"I've taken six or seven five-wicket hauls, but that's my only 100."
Hald only turns 24 on December 20, so he's already had enough highlights to last a couple of careers.
But his entire life, following the cricketing summer, sounds like a highlight.
Over the past two northern hemisphere summers, he's been the overseas professional and coach of the Phoenix Cricket Club in Dublin.
Not bad for a kid from Denmark.
"If you tell people you play cricket, it's like, what's that?," he suggested.
"I know down here some people don't follow cricket, but they still know what it is.
"Most people in Denmark wouldn't even know it's played with a bat and a ball."
The obvious question is, how does someone from a Scandinavian country play cricket?
"The reason I started is because of my older brother (Niclas) had been playing, he's 10 years older, I think he saw it on a poster to come and try during the school holidays," he offered.
Soccer and handball are Denmark's biggest sports.
"I'm probably the only Danish kid to never play soccer because I started playing cricket when I was four, I was always hooked on cricket," he explained.
"I like the way cricket is the most individual team sport.
"You have the battles within the game, like it will be me against the batter."
Hald played his first match for Denmark as a teenager and played in the country's first T20 international, posting 2-17 and an unbeaten 17 off only seven balls against Jersey in June, 2019.
This southern hemisphere summer, he's the only professional player from Denmark, which has a population of 5.86 million.
And any cricket fans in the country were delighted by his piece of history last week.
"I still can't believe it's happened," he said.
"I came around the wicket to get a better angle to attack the stumps, because on a pitch like that (at Billson Park) where it's so dry, you have to have all the dismissals in play.
"It's a great life, I'm very privileged to be able to travel this much, you are always grateful when a hobby turns into a living."
