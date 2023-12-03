The Border Mailsport
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

From Copenhagen to Cricket Albury-Wodonga, they all now know Oliver Hald

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 3 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver Hald (high-fiving on the left) took a wicket with his fourth ball in international cricket for Denmark against Portugal. Picture by Facebook
Oliver Hald (high-fiving on the left) took a wicket with his fourth ball in international cricket for Denmark against Portugal. Picture by Facebook

Albury speedster Oliver Hald is the talk of Cricket Albury-Wodonga, and remarkably Scandinavian cricket, after snaring a triple hat-trick - five wickets in five balls - on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help