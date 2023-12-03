From Copenhagen to Cricket Albury-Wodonga, they all now know Oliver Hald

Albury speedster Oliver Hald is the talk of Cricket Albury-Wodonga, and remarkably Scandinavian cricket, after snaring a triple hat-trick - five wickets in five balls - on Saturday.
The international from Denmark destroyed premiers Lavington, producing an unplayable delivery against NSW Country rep Ryan Brown, as the visitors were skittled for 30, one of the proud club's lowest totals.
The left-armer, who took the five successive wickets around the wicket, claimed 7-12 from eight overs.
"It was a mad 10 minutes, they went from 4-19 to 9-23, it was just a really special thing to watch," Albury coach Ross Dixon enthused.
"The fact he could execute that quality for five balls in a row was pretty impressive.
"We're getting messages from all sorts of people in Scandinavia overnight, they've been following it from afar, so that's pretty cool as well."
Hald started his unforgettable stretch when he bowled Tyler Roberson with the last ball of his over.
He then had Marcus Reid caught with the first ball of his next over and followed it by bowling representative players Brown and Luke Docherty for golden ducks, before Nizam Uddin was out, leg before wicket, for nought.
Albury was defending 120 on a tricky wicket, as is expected given the late Saturday morning rain, but Hald's heroics torpedoed any hope for the Panthers.
No. 5 Darcy Smith was the only player to make double figures, scoring 10 not out, with six players registering ducks.
It has pushed Albury to within a win of the top six.
North Albury coach Matt Condon, who has played for the PM's XI against England, which included Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes, has said publicly he's been impressed by Hald, particularly his ability to swing the ball.
