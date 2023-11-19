The Border Mail
Sunday, 19 November 2023
North Albury's Matt Condon hits ton against St Patrick's

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 19 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 1:53pm
Matt Condon hit 17 fours against St Patrick's. Picture by James Wiltshire
North Albury coach Matt Condon posted a majestic century to boot grand finalists St Patrick's out of the top six on Saturday.

