North Albury coach Matt Condon posted a majestic century to boot grand finalists St Patrick's out of the top six on Saturday.
The former ACT skipper struck 113 from only 97 balls, plastering 17 boundaries and a six in the away 71-run win.
"I've watched Matty make a lot of runs, I've never seen him bat like that, he was in a mood yesterday (Saturday)," captain Ben Fulford revealed.
The pair compiled 134 for the third wicket and when left-hander Condon was dismissed with the score on 179, he had almost two-thirds of the total.
"'Condo' has the ability to just destroy a side," Fulford added.
'He hits the ball to every part of the ground, you shoot them wide, he's going to go inside out, over cover, if you bowl at his legs, he'll take you over mid-wicket for six, ramps, pull shots, he's the Swiss Army knife of cricket shots."
Fulford was also superb with 83 runs as the combination of Condon's partnership with the captain and the latter's subsequent 90-run stand with Anthony Hartshorn (45) for the fourth wicket took the match away from the home team.
North's 310 toppled the previous best score of the opening rounds, East Albury's 3-293 against Baranduda in round six last week.
Opening bowlers Liam Scammell (3-61) and Luke Evans (2-53) toiled hard against the Condon onslaught.
The Patties showed terrific fight to punch out 239, which also says much of the batter-friendly wicket with 549 runs overall.
No. 3 Mitch O'Brien was outstanding with 90 from 89 deliveries, including nine fours and a six, but a 105-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Nick Brown was the only sizeable stand.
Jake Burge responded from a slow start to claim 5-44.
"His first spell but garbage, then his second spell was one of the best I've seen him bowl," Fulford admitted.
"Jake knows he's not going to be that premier fast bowler in the comp, but the job he does is sensational, I just say to him, 'do your job', and he says, 'yeah, I will'."
St Pat's had a share of top spot only a fortnight ago, but successive losses has pushed the club into seventh.
Meanwhile, Tallangatta hammered Baranduda by eight wickets.
The home team was bowled out for 106 from 39 overs as top order bat Mitch Ryan and No. 10 Alec Mouncey top-scored with 24 apiece, the latter remaining unbeaten.
Bushies' captain San Stephens nabbed 3-21, while Callum Brown chipped in with 3-31.
The visitors raced to victory in only 15 overs.
Englishman John Oswell backed up his 92 last week with another half-century (58 not out) from only 31 balls, blasting 10 boundaries and two sixes.
